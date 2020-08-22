1/
Charles "Charlie" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved father of Dan Brown (Char), Steve Brown (Margie), Dave Brown (Elaine), Joe Brown (Anette) and Tina Brown (Brian). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marilyn MacIntyre, Margaret Gatza, and brother-in-law to Nancy Brown and George Asimis. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Mary Brown, and his siblings Johnny Brown and Beverley Asimis. Charles's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5-8pm. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation and masks are mandatory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Charles's memorial and RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved