Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 19, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved father of Dan Brown (Char), Steve Brown (Margie), Dave Brown (Elaine), Joe Brown (Anette) and Tina Brown (Brian). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marilyn MacIntyre, Margaret Gatza, and brother-in-law to Nancy Brown and George Asimis. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Mary Brown, and his siblings Johnny Brown and Beverley Asimis. Charles's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 5-8pm. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation and masks are mandatory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Charles's memorial and RSVP.