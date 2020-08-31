1/1
Charles Bruder
Passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener at the age of 79. Loving dad of Joanne Pinkerton and Cheryl Hilker (Marc) and father-in-law of Paul Reiser and Jamie Pinkerton. Cherished grandpa to Ashley, Jake, Owen and Mary. Dear brother of Laura Voll. Predeceased by his wife, Mary (1981), daughter, Linda (2000), brother, Jerome Bruder (Joan), sister Alma Moser (Joe) and brother-in-law, Carl Voll. Fondly remembered by the Chester family, his AA friends, colleagues at Kitchener Hydro and friends at Tim Horton's. Charles' family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private funeral liturgy in the chapel on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment at St. Boniface Cemetery, Maryhill. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend the visitation and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Charles' memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
SEP
3
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
SEP
3
Interment
St. Boniface Cemetery
