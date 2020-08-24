With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr. Charles Cretiu, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Charles was predeceased on June 5, 2014 by his much-loved wife of 63 years, Amalia (nee Popp). Loving father of Lucia Lowry (Lorne) and Cathy Krizsan (Tom); grandpa of Cristi Hindley, Katherine McLaughlin (Tom) and Matthew Krizsan (Carol); great-grandpa of Logan and Lucy Hindley, Sophia and Zoe Krizsan, and Henry and Audrey McLaughlin. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Charles was a very dedicated Family Physician who served his patients in Waterloo from 1974 - 2000. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. with interment following at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or by calling 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed at www.erbgood.com
. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Guelph General Hospital may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.