1/1
Dr. Charles CRETIU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dr. Charles Cretiu, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 92. Charles was predeceased on June 5, 2014 by his much-loved wife of 63 years, Amalia (nee Popp). Loving father of Lucia Lowry (Lorne) and Cathy Krizsan (Tom); grandpa of Cristi Hindley, Katherine McLaughlin (Tom) and Matthew Krizsan (Carol); great-grandpa of Logan and Lucy Hindley, Sophia and Zoe Krizsan, and Henry and Audrey McLaughlin. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Charles was a very dedicated Family Physician who served his patients in Waterloo from 1974 - 2000. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. with interment following at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. To attend the visitation and/or service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or by calling 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend, the funeral service will be live-streamed at www.erbgood.com. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Guelph General Hospital may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved