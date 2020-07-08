At the age of 80 of Walkerton, passed away at home on Monday, July 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Beryl (nee Noble) for 59 years and father to Kathy (Paul) Edge of Ingersol, Mark (Kathryn Delgreco) of Toronto, and Michelle (Steve) Wilhelm of Walkerton. Grandpa to Kiel (Andrea), Sarah (Lance), Amanda (Brad), Katelyn (JD) and Super G to Tegan, Keaton and Tatum. He will be missed by his sisters; Annie Brito, Elizabeth Reidl, Helen Vamos, Shirley (Herb) Koch and brothers; John (Judy) Reidl, Wally (Sharon) Reidl, Frank (Shirley) Reidl and remembered by his sister-in-law Vivian Noble and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Anna Reidl, brother Alfred Reidl, brother-in-law Robert Noble and sister-in-law Joan (Donald) Noble. Charlie moved to Walkerton in 1965 as his first post with the Ontario Provincial Police, then served as Sheriff of the County of Bruce until his retirement. He served for the Municipality of Brockton for two consecutive terms and a proud member of Saugeen Masonic Lodge #197 and the Bruce Shrine. A memorial service celebrating Charlie's life will be held privately at Cameron's, Walkerton, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A live-stream of the service will be available to the public. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Walkerton and District Hospital Foundation or the Residential Hospice of Grey-Bruce (South Hospice) would be appreciated by the family. Card's available at Cameron's (519-881-1273) Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfuneralhomes.com