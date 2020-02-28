Home

Charles Frederick "Fred" Ostrander

Charles Frederick "Fred" Ostrander Obituary
Passed away peacefully, following a life well lived, at Sunnyside Home on February 24, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Rooke). Loving father of Greg (Dolores), Dave (Karen) and the late Robert and Susan (Al Gross). Proud Grandpa of Shane, Stacey (Mike Scott), Rachel, Michael and great-grandfather of Declan and Isla. Survived by his sister Emily Bolzon and brother Eric Ostrander (Deb). Predeceased by 10 siblings. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Fred will be remembered as a man who proudly served his country as a veteran and served his community for 37 years as a firefighter. He was a dedicated husband and a helpful father, neighbour and friend. A special thanks to Linda and Jerry Brenner and Halina for their love, support and care over the years. We would also like to acknowledge the staff at Sunnyside Home for their care over the past few months. A private family service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Royal Canadian Legion (Kitchener Branch 50) or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Fred's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 28, 2020
