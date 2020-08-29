1/1
Charles Frederick SCHMIEDENDORF
Born on February 6, 1927 in Preston, Ontario; passed away peacefully, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 24, 2020 in his 94th year. He is survived by his sons Tom (Joanne) and Eric (Michele), daughter Lori-Beth Vickery, and son-in-law Gerald Murphy. He was "Papa" to 13 grandchildren and "Papa-Papa" to 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lois Akana. He was predeceased by his loving wife Pearl Schmiedendorf (nee Charlton), daughter Cathy, grandson Sean, parents Charles and Anna (nee Moeller) Schmiedendorf, and brother William Schmiedendorf. Charles served in WW II with the Royal Canadian Navy and was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 126 (Preston). Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 126 Poppy Fund. A special thank you to his PSW Laurie and family friend Lisa Arsenault for their care and compassion. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
