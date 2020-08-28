Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 25, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 88. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris. He leaves behind his daughters Tama Lee "Tam" (Rob) Good, Tracy (Tim Waechter), Thressa (late Brian, 2018) Hilgartner, Patricia "Trish" (Jeff) Rumble. Grampy will be deeply missed by Melanie, Tamara, Kara, Courtney, Russell and Trent. Lincolin adored his Great-Grampy and will cherish their time together. Bob is survived by his sister Barbara of Milton, and his brother-in-law Garry of Thorold. Bob retired from T. Eaton Company after 42 years. He was an avid athlete, excelling in fastball and hockey. He was a devoted season ticket holder of the Kitchener Rangers. Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on September 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests are kindly asked to RSVP to Bob's celebration through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home. Please note, wearing a face mask is required while on the premises. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario - Walk the Block Team: Bob's Beauties or Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Bob's memorial.