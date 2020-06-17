Charles "Chuck" SCHIEDEL
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener at the age of 80 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Charlotte Schiedel (Weber) whom he married on May 9, 1959. Loving father of Cindy Fortuna (Derek Alldritt) and Tracey Perschbacher (Steve). Cherished grandfather of Katie and Joey Fortuna and Sarah and Ellen Perschbacher. Chuck is predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Ruby (Schnaeringer) Schiedel and brother-in-law David Weber. He is survived by his sister-in-law Kathleen Weber, nephew Mike (Kay), niece Tricia (Shawn), and many friends. Chuck enjoyed the game of hockey and had a fond passion for the Old Timers Hockey League where he played avidly until the age of 70. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff of Sunnyside Home's 3rd floor, Castle Kilbride, for the kind, compassionate care shown to Chuck and his family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Parkinson's Society of Canada, Sunnyside Foundation, or Holy Cross Lutheran Church can be made by contacting the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
