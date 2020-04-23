|
SIMPSON, Charles (Charlie) Tindle Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, on Friday, April 17, 2020, age 93, of Kitchener. Charlie was born in Kitchener on December 19, 1926 to Charles and Matilda (Hertfelder) Simpson. He lived his entire life in Kitchener and was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was an accountant for most of his career and received his CGA designation in 1972. Over the years he enjoyed annual trips to Myrtle Beach, swing bowling, carpet bowling and curling. Several times a week for the last several years, Charlie and his wife Jean enjoyed having lunch at The Prime Bar-B-Q. Charlie is survived by Jean, his loving wife of 69 years, children Jeff (Mary), Jim, Marna Schiebel (Paul) and Carol Hall (Tom), grandchildren Amanda, Toby, Will, Cameron, Mitchell, Erin, Derek, Kevin, Scott and Cassie, great grandchildren Daphne, Hugo, Edith, June, Iona, Connor, Charlotte, Bronwyn and Amelia. Charlie is also survived by brothers Bill (Audrey), Ross (Ruth), sister Mary Jane and sister-in-law Ferne as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn, Ruth, Verna and Violet, son Chuck and daughter-in-law Lydia. Cremation has taken place and, due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 136 Margaret Ave., Kitchener, ON N2H 4H9 or to a may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020