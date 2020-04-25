|
"There is no such thing as luck; it's when preparedness meets opportunity". Celebrations for a life well lived are taking place for Charles William (Bill) Woods of Listowel, who succumbed to a courageous battle with chronic illness, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in his 79th year. Bill will be greatly missed by his right-hand gal, Shirley (Holliday) Woods, who was married to him for almost 55 years, his sons Randy Woods (Kelly Judge) and Jeff Woods (Kim Kristensten), his step-grandchildren Taylor and Spencer Caldwell, his siblings Frances Busey (Shel), Ronald Woods (Brenda) and Herbert Woods (Barbara), along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and a lifetime of great friends. A private family funeral service will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Monday April 27th at 2:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join the family virtually through a live stream. Link is available on the funeral home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. If desired, memorial donations to The Listowel Hospital Foundation or Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.cpff.ca) would be appreciated. On-line condolences at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020