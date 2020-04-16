|
Charles Webster Corry passed away after a stoic battle with congestive heart failure, at his home April 15, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family, in his 93rd year. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Ethel (Mertens) Corry, whom he married in 1967. Proud father of Peter Corry & his wife, Pamela Winter of Calgary, and Jennifer & John Judge of Listowel, and loved by his grandchildren Jaydn, Ruby, Ella and Josie. Survived by his sisters-in-law, Donalda Corry of Atwood, and Alice & Barry Jones of Shelburne, and a number of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James & Claribel Corry, brother Jack Corry, and sister Margaret Arnott and her husband Ken Arnott, as well as Ethel's parents Cliff & Statira Mertens. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live-streamed, and the link will be available on the Eaton Funeral Home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church, or Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 16, 2020