1/1
Charlie Ernst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness and love, the family of Charlie Ernst announces his gentle passing on Sunday, July 12 at age 96 of natural causes. Predeceased by his loving wife Rhoda of 70 years. Cherished father of Jim (Sue), Anne, Charles (Cindy). Loving Grandfather and joke teller to Kari (Sandy), Jehn (Mike), Tim (Caren), Lori (Roger), Bryan (Victoria), Bo and Bronte. Very spoiling Great Grandfather of Scarlett, Ella, Owen, Cooper, Abigail, Waverly, Lawrence and Penelope. Grandfather and babysitter to his many grand dogs and cats. Special friend of Bruce (Terri) Burgoyne, the Moore family, his Mt. Zion Lutheran Church community, and many more. Charlie was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was raised in his beloved Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia. He served with the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve during WWII. He met his wife Rhoda on a blind date while stationed in Toronto and after the war, they made their home in Waterloo where Charlie built his home himself on veteran land. Charles led an active life raising three children, foster children, and poorly behaved dachshunds. He always made time for volunteer work, most notably Mount Zion Lutheran Church, St. Agatha Children's Village, Trinity Village Retirement Home, Out of the Cold, Open Sesame Head Start Program, SHOW Supportive Housing and Habitat for Humanity. Charlie and Rhoda had a lively retirement full of dinner guests, travel, mall walking, babysitting, pet sitting, visiting friends, church clubs, and volunteer work. Their pace was difficult to keep up with, even into their 90s. Charlie was a storyteller with a sense of humour who had a deep passion for helping others. He could often be found fixing and repairing the homes of his family and friends with plenty of power tools for the task at hand. He would happily take a piece of pie as payment. Everyone he met was his family, and he made an impact on all around him. He was also a pilot (one of the very few monocular pilots in Canada) and enjoyed taking people for a flight around the Waterloo area. Charlie spent the last year of his life at Terrace on the Square being cared for by the wonderful staff. He enjoyed visits from his family, celebrating his 96th birthday, and supervising the LRT along King St.- he was an engineer to the end! Charlie left a legacy of love, compassion, integrity, humour and acceptance. He will be reunited with his beloved Rhoda and other family members who have gone before him. Due to current events, Charlie's life will be celebrated privately by his family. Donations to Open Sesame, Mt Zion Lutheran Church, SHOW of Waterloo, or the charity of your choice is appreciated in lieu of flowers and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved