Passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa, Dundas. Anne was born in Woodstock 74 years ago the daughter of the late Allan and Helen (Robertson) Hewitt. Beloved wife of Robert van Keerbergen who predeceased her November 3, 2011. Loving mother of Marianne and husband Graham McNeil of Dundas, Nancy and husband Ian Rogers of Toronto, Patrick van Keerbergen and wife Mimi Choy-Brown of St. Paul, Minnesota and Jane and husband Adi Sharma of Toronto. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Callum, Charlotte, Henry, Benjamin, Alice, Rosie, Anaïs and Ellis. She is survived by her brother Ross of Mississauga. All funeral arrangements will remain private and have been entrusted to the Glendinning Funeral Home, Plattsville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Indspire (https://indspire.ca) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.