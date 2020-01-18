|
After a battle with cancer, Cheryl Elizabeth Taylor (formally Shand) died peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends, at Lakeridge Health on January 15 in Oshawa, Ontario at the age of 61. Dear Mother of her girls Heather Seunath (Greg) of Waterloo, Laura Hope (Mike) of Kitchener and Amanda Shand of Kitchener from her former Husband, Rick Shand. Grandmother to Layla, Sadie and Molly. Cherished Aunt to Mikey, Michelle, Braiden, Alana and Evan. Survived by her Sisters Donna Taylor (Mike) and Stephanie Taylor. She is preceded in death by her Parents Clare and Dorothy (Lonergan) Taylor, Sister Cindy-Lou and Brother Wayne. Cheryl was born on July 13 in Oshawa, and was a resident of Cambridge, for over 25 years before moving to the York region. Throughout her career, she was an exceptional insurance broker who always went above and beyond for her clients. Cheryl was an avid Caribbean traveler and loved the ocean and beach. She enjoyed many wonderful family trips to Walt Disney World and passed along her love of Disney to her Daughters and Granddaughters. She also loved oldies music, dancing, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends and trips to the casino. Cheryl will be remembered for her strong will, big heart and bright smile along with her boisterous laugh. She was always there to help a friend in need. Cheryl loved to celebrate milestones and made every occasion (especially Christmas) extra special for everyone, and most importantly, for her girls. She was dearly loved and will be in our hearts always. We know she is somewhere enjoying a beautiful sunset and best fireworks show. The family would like to thank the staff at the palliative care unit at Lakeridge Health for all their care. The family would also like to thank Cheryl’s friends who helped care for her during her final months. Cremation has taken place and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and online condolences may be left at https://www.kitchenerfuneralhome.com/memorials/cheryl-taylor/4076103/index.php
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 18, 2020