Cheryl Lynn Edwards, of Mount Forest, passed away at her residence, with her cats Ellie and Sophie by her side on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 74th year. Fondly remembered by her cousins, extended family, many friends. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Joy Edwards, sister Dawn Brown and brother-in-law Glenn Brown. A private graveside service will be held at the Cochrane Cemetery. A public celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Humane Society or Cochrane Cemetery would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store