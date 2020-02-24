Home

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
268 East Ave
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Grand River Hospital on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 52. Proud and devoted mother of Sarah. Beloved daughter of William (Tom) Hammond and the late Jacqueline (nee Danys). Dear sister of Tracey and her husband Andrew Benton. Cheryl was blessed with a large extended family, who will miss her dearly. Cheryl's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne's RC Church, 268 East Ave., on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Cheryl's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020
