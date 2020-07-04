Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Survived by her loving husband David of 39 years, her daughter Jacqueline (Michael) McGann, her son Charles (Crystal) Paterson and her two grandchildren, Clark and Weston McGann and her Texas Cutie (expected in September). Sister of Beverly Derbyshire, Connie Booth and Wayne Stroughair. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Teresa Stroughair. Grams, Mom and Honey (wife). All names that Cheryl wore during our lifetime and perfected them to a "T". She was a caretaker to all and loved by all. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Relatives and friends may participate in a livestream of the service at www.erbgood.com
on Monday, July 6 at 1p.m. Cremation will have taken place. Condolences for the family and donations to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.