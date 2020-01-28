Home

Cheryl Rae McNab

Passed away peacefully at LaPointe Fischer Nursing Home on January 24, 2020 at the age of 62 years. Cheryl is predeceased by her parents Raymond (2018) and Pauline (2009). She is lovingly remembered by daughter Emily (Steve) Braun. Cherished sister of Beverly Dunnington and David (Deborah) Geisler. Thoughtfully remembered by her grandchildren Ashley King, Anderson and Sophie Braun. Special thanks to all the staff at LaPointe Fischer for their loving care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to Canadian Mental Health Association and/or the Alzheimer Society of Kitchener-Waterloo in memory of Cheryl. Online condolences may be left at www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 28, 2020
