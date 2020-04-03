|
|
1998 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chloe Vanessa Kresky at the home of Parents for Community Living, at the age of 22. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her Father Paul Kresky, of Kitchener, and Mother Dora Buchinski, of Toronto. Will be fondly remembered by her Grandmother Geraldine Kresky, of Strathroy, Uncle Michael, Aunt Luanne Kresky, of Strathroy, Uncle David, Aunt Kathleen Kresky, of Kitchener, Aunt Janice Dupuis, of Guelph, Brother Jonathon Chapman, of Toronto and many cousins. Predeceased by her grandparents Stanley Kresky (1994) and Erna Wettlaufer (2000). Sadly, due to the Coronavirus a Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date. In Memory of Chloe condolences for the family and donations to Parents for Community Living or KidsAbility may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. A special thank you to staff of Parents for Community Living for all the love and care given to Chloe.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020