Home

POWERED BY

Services
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Resources
More Obituaries for Chloe KRESKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chloe Vanessa KRESKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
1998 - 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chloe Vanessa Kresky at the home of Parents for Community Living, at the age of 22. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her Father Paul Kresky, of Kitchener, and Mother Dora Buchinski, of Toronto. Will be fondly remembered by her Grandmother Geraldine Kresky, of Strathroy, Uncle Michael, Aunt Luanne Kresky, of Strathroy, Uncle David, Aunt Kathleen Kresky, of Kitchener, Aunt Janice Dupuis, of Guelph, Brother Jonathon Chapman, of Toronto and many cousins. Predeceased by her grandparents Stanley Kresky (1994) and Erna Wettlaufer (2000). Sadly, due to the Coronavirus a Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date. In Memory of Chloe condolences for the family and donations to Parents for Community Living or KidsAbility may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. A special thank you to staff of Parents for Community Living for all the love and care given to Chloe.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chloe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -