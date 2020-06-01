Christina MOSER
Passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Friday May 29, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her many siblings, partner, children and grandchildren. Born October 27, 1950 Tina grew up in Eastern Canada. She was the 7th of 16 children. Born in Halifax she came quickly into this world almost being delivered on the sidewalk. She was hospitalized for four months and was released at only 4lbs to spend what the doctor thought would be her remaining days at home, but she was a fighter. Tina lived through the adversity of losing her father and then her house to a fire. At the age of 10 she moved by train to Ontario. In her twenties she got a job building TVs at Electrohome in Kitchener and was an active member of the company baseball team. On the weekends she would cut hair out of her house. Eventually she turned her love for styling hair into a career. She enjoyed spending time outside "away from house chores" and had a green thumb in the garden. She brought joy to many children and adults with her elaborate porch displays to celebrate every holiday. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home). She will be greatly missed by her many siblings, common law husband Jim, daughter Susan (Gerry), sons Sonny (Rebecca), Shaun (Liz), Stuart (Amy) and grandchildren. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Tina's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
