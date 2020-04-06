|
With saddened heart the family wish to share the peaceful passing of Christine at home at the age of 77. She is survived by her awesome daughter Kirsten and loved son-in-law Daniel Gurnhill. Christine is the cherished grandmother of Brielle, Ariya, Monais and Zoran who all live in Australia. Dear daughter of Margaret and the late Michael Emrich. She will be sadly missed by sisters Susan Reidl (Albert) in Cambridge and Joy Morrison (Jim) of Fort St. John B.C. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephew, Tanya, Julie, Leanne, Janelle and Michael. Private cremation has taken place. Special thanks to her dear friends Glenna and Bob and the Independent Living workers. Christine's life will be celebrated at a later date the day and time of which will be updated on the web site. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the The Salvation Army Community & Family Services - Kitchener or Toronto Cat Rescue and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Christine's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 6, 2020