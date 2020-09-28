It is with the saddest of hearts that the family of Christine MacDonald announce her passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She fought for many years to have as much time with her family and friends as she could, and made every day count with love, laughter and thankfulness for time together. Christine will be dearly missed and forever have an impact by creating and fostering wonderful relationships with her husband of 52 years, John, her three children and their spouses, Kelly (Trevor), Colin (Dani), and Craig (Connie), and with her five grandchildren, Nicholas, Jesse, Alex, Malin and Marley. She will also be forever in the hearts of her brothers Mike Feiler (Rosemary), Charlie Feiler (Linda), her nieces and nephews, cousins Elsbeth (Jacques), Tibby (Donni), and Aunts Hedwig and Barbra, as well as many other relatives and great friends, including Andree Desjardins and Liz Jones-Twomey and the gals. She is predeceased by her parents Theresa and Michael Feiler, cousin Hans and Uncle Anton Lipp, and family friend Connie Sachan. Christine wants to thank all that made the time to drop by, call, send a note or bring food for her and her family. She and her family also thanks the staff at Grand River Hospital for the wonderful care she received, including Dr. Califreiatti, Dr. Jadka, Dr. Kuk, their assistants, the volunteers and attendants, as well as Charlie Bauman from Paramed, PSWs from Bloom and the rest of the palliative care team that supported her at home. Christine's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. The Family will celebrate her life privately. Masks are mandatory while in the funeral home. Please RSVP by calling the funeral home or register online should you wish to attend her visitation. In lieu of flowers, she asks for donations to be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre. Visit www.henrywalser.com
