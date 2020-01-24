|
Suddenly at her residence in Waterloo on Monday, January 20, 2020, Christine Anne Newman, formerly of Listowel, passed away in her 48th year. Daughter of Laura (Sutter) Newman of Listowel and the late Charlie Newman. Sister of Teresa Newman of Hamilton, Frank & Diane Newman of Burlington, and John Newman of Listowel. Sister-in-law of David Coneybeare of Listowel. Also sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Marianne Coneybeare. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Sunday, January 26th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Parkinson Society or a would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 24, 2020