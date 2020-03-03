|
|
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Wednesday, February 26 at the age of 74. Predeceased by husband Patrick (2007). Loving mother to Brian and his wife Jamie Russell and Susan and her husband Kevin Fong. Dearest grandma to Quinlan, Bronwen, Lucas, Aidan and Josephine. Christine is also survived by her siblings; Frank of Scotland, Ian of England and her twin brother Richard of Australia. Predeceased by her sister Margaret (1978). She will be missed by extended family throughout Canada and the UK. Visitation will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre (1001 Ottawa St. S.) on Sunday, March 8 from 1-4 pm with a funeral service on Monday, March 9 at 11 am. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020