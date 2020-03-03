Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Reilly Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Hospital on Wednesday, February 26 at the age of 74. Predeceased by husband Patrick (2007). Loving mother to Brian and his wife Jamie Russell and Susan and her husband Kevin Fong. Dearest grandma to Quinlan, Bronwen, Lucas, Aidan and Josephine. Christine is also survived by her siblings; Frank of Scotland, Ian of England and her twin brother Richard of Australia. Predeceased by her sister Margaret (1978). She will be missed by extended family throughout Canada and the UK. Visitation will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre (1001 Ottawa St. S.) on Sunday, March 8 from 1-4 pm with a funeral service on Monday, March 9 at 11 am. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -