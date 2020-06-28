As her sons, Alastair and Brian Scott, along with our family and friends mourn the loss of our beloved mother, Christine Smilie Scott (nee Livingston), who passed away on Sunday, June 7th, at the start of her 81st year. Our mother loved to laugh and it was easy to like her and easy to spend time with her.



She was as quick to wag a finger and show a stern brow as she was to contort her face and mock the silly actions of us all. We shared impish gestures too lowbrow for those with hoity toity airs. All of the McEwans -- our mother's side from the small neighbourhood of Woodfield, Ayr, Scotland -- laughed and carried on.



William Sinclair Livingston, our mother's father, must have been fraught with worry and excitement as his wife, Jean McEwan, gave birth to our mother, their first and only child on May 3, 1940, at 10 Oswald Place, Woodfireld, just in time for tea.



The Livingstons would have been proud as they returned across the border to the new familys' home, up the street from the Mercat Cross, on Prestwick's Boydfield Avenue.



If you head down Prestwick's Station Road to the Esplanade with its heavy sea wall, you can experience the draw Scots feel, as our mother did, of the strong smell of salt, brackish water, its seaweed and driftwood left by tides as far as you can see, winds lifting sand to sting your face and your hair blown every which way.



Mom's path from Woodfield to Boydfield set the clocks and gears of fate in motion. She met our father, George Scott, an apprentice aircraft mechanic at Prestwick Airport, at a junior ballroom dance night at the Bobby Jones in Ayr.



They married and had two sons within 18 months of each other. Mom was good at just getting on with things as she had learned to do growing up in the post-war world of shortages and empty purses. She supported her new family in hopping, skipping, and leaping from Scotland to England, then overseas to Canada in Toronto, then Mississauga, and completing her journey in Kitchener Ontario.



Mom took to the nomadic life, with a ball of yarn and knitting needles or crochet hooks in her bag. Later, her creative determination turned towards water colours and scrapbooking. She loved to play mahjong online or read on her e-readers. Her passion for travel led her to tour the Panama Canal. Mom made her own choices and took her journey later in life on her terms, always with a finger ready to wag our way, even as adults.



We're especially proud of our mother for her volunteer work at Rockway Seniors' Centre in Kitchener. For her "Selfless willingness to help others…having enriched the lives of countless individuals and families…." she received the 2001 "Outstanding Volunteer," award from then Kitchener-Waterloo MPP Elizabeth Witmer, and the City of Kitchener." Our mother also shared her life experiences with others going through difficult times as a qualified Peer Helper, for which she received a 10-year service award in 2008.



Many people would tell you of her kindness and thoughtfulness as part of her gifts. Others would tell of her laugh and engaging smile. Still others, including us, would tell of the incredible difference she made in the lives she touched.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store