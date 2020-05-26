Passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 26. Christopher born on October 7, 1993 is the son of Pauline Keenan "P.J." and step- son of Dave Michalski. Dear brother of Joey Keenan-Bowman (Kresta) and Nickii Keenan (Jessie). Cherished grandson of Lesley Bonish and Bud and Debbie Keenan. Christopher will be missed by his aunt Jayne Keenan (Jim), uncle Budd Keenan (Liz), nieces and nephews Gage, Colby, Cassidy, Austin, Maddy, Henessie, Rylee and Kobe, cousins James Gerrard (Keira) and Jessica Keenan. Christopher will be missed by his best-friends and "brothers" Hayden Woodward (Paige) and Max Keir (Gemma). Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to the Autism Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences would be appreciated by the family.