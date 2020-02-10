|
I have recently changed my address to a small box under a tree in Parkview Cemetery. There is a little sign that says "Come, sit under this tree and talk to me". What I did or did not accomplish is of no consequence but if I elicited a smile or chuckle or performed some kindness or helpful act then I would say my time was well spent. Some may be sad that I have moved but I am not far away. As the sign says, "Come talk to me". You could also send me an email, if you wish, to [email protected]. The angels will pass it along! ~ Chris
Our beloved and wonderful Dad, Grandpa and friend, Chris Armstrong, died peacefully on December 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., surrounded by loved ones, just prior to his 86th birthday, defying the odds, by decades, of his many health ailments. He is survived by the four children and grandchildren he loved so much: Diane [son, Austin]; Cynthia (and David) [Stephanie and Anthony]; Peter [Michael and Nicholas]; Christopher II, [Christopher lll and Shea]; as well as niece, Claudia and nephew, Philip. Predeceased by parents, Winifred "Freda" (née Brookes) and (Ernest) Lindsay Armstrong as well as his sister, Ann Hannan of Ottawa. He is survived by his former wife and lifelong friend, Shirley Fairlie of Bamburg. Chris was born January 14, 1934 in Edinburgh, Scotland and moved to Montreal in his very early years. He attended the University of Western Ontario and was awarded the Gold Medal in Economics prior to joining the London office of Clarkson, Gordon Chartered Accounting Firm (now Ernst & Young) where he soon became a Partner and moved to the Kitchener-Waterloo office. Subsequently, he became a Professor (Economics) at Wilfred Laurier University, Executive Vice-President of Bibby-St. Croix Ltd., and in his later years, President of the Entrepreneurship Institute of Canada. He was active in the community, holding many executive positions in the Liberal Party, including that of Treasurer of the Ontario Liberal Party. He was one of the original Founders of the St. John's School of Elora, Treasurer of the Rotary Center for the Disabled, as well as holding executive positions in numerous other local organizations. He had an active and busy life and enjoyed every moment of it. Widely known for his genuine warmth and kindness, sense of humour, intellect and sharp wit, love of politics and books, he has touched so many people's hearts: family, friends and strangers alike. He will be sorely missed. A Celebration of life will be held at Erb & Good Funeral Home, Waterloo, on Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation on the Thursday prior (20th), 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Please, "Come talk to us"!
Any donations will go to the Homeless & Less Fortunate. Online Condolence page available.
Published in Waterloo Region Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020