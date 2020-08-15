1/1
Christopher Joseph Ferguson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chris on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 50. Cherished father of Jessica Cusson. Beloved son of Gary Ferguson. Loving partner of Tracey Fletcher. Dearest eldest brother of Aimee Velitchovski, Kimberley Christensen (Paul), Shawna Harkes (Jason), Andrea Ferguson and Holly Ferguson. Greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, Hillary, Kelden, Sophia, Hayden and Everett. Lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. Chris was born on March 16, 1970 and lived in the Kitchener-Waterloo area for most of his life. He was an avid and passionate musician. As a talented and skilled drummer for his band, "The Sonic Underdogs" he often enjoyed performing live at various venues in the region. Chris and his father, Gary, also enjoyed creating music together for friends and family. Chris will be forever missed and remembered always for his kindness, empathy and witty sense of humour. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 21st from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Henry Walser Funeral Home in Kitchener. Please visit www.henrywalser.com to reserve an appointment time. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at Henry Walser Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Ray of Hope of the Waterloo Region would be appreciated.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
