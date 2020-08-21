Passed away on August 13, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 46, holding his daughter's hand and supported by his immediate family. Loving and cherished father of Sage. Beloved son of Maureen and her husband John Jansen and Kevin and his wife Gail. Dear brother of Shawn and Kyle and brother in law of Karina Meier. Nephew of Cathy and Jean Richard, Dale Bonnycastle, Joey and Louise, Uncle Mike and Aunt Jo, Uncle Russell, Aunt Hedy, Aunt Laureen, Sue, Brendan(deceased), Peter(deceased) and Gerry(deceased). Uncle of Haley, Cecelia and Maxwell. He will be remembered lovingly by Allison Coutts(mother of Sage), and her family. Chris also left an indelible mark on his cousins Alex, Christina, Leisha, Jackie, David, Shannon, Annie, Sean, Emily, Katie and dear friends Serge and Emily. Chris' compassion and love for everyone was expressed in every note he played and will be carried on in the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have known him well. In his time as a Child and Youth Worker, Chris expressed his feelings about the world and helped others do the same through music. His patience, humility and non-judgemental nature allowed Chris to make connections with youth, friends and strangers who ultimately became friends. Despite being lost too soon, the world has benefitted by his creativity and was a better place because he was in it. Those who loved him, will always continue to feel the music. "Music is the language of the spirit. It opens the secret of life bringing peace, abolishing strife." Thank-you to the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Chris' Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
