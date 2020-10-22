1/1
Christopher William THOMPSON
{ "" }
Christopher William Thompson, passed away on October 15, 2020 in London University Hospital. Chris is survived by his spouse, Lindsie Cobbing of Woodstock. Dearest father of Jonathan, Alexis, Alana, and Aaliyah. Loving son of Andrea and Tony, beloved brother of Paul (Holly), Godfather to his nephew Benjamin. A private funeral service will be held at Erb and Good Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of guests has been limited. The service will be live streamed and available for friends and family to attend virtually at www.erbgood.com. Chris will be sadly missed by all of his friends and family in Canada and the UK. May you rest in peace, Chris. You will never be forgotten; you will forever be in our hearts. You'll Never Walk Alone.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
