Chuck EGLESTON
1946-07-14 - 2020-07-05
Passed away in his home at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Williams) for 18 years. Loving father of Charlie (Jennifer) and Sam. Cherished Grandad of Raven May, Rhaia Jade and Ashon Charles. Dear brother of Lois and Brian (Elizabeth). Remembered fondly by Ebony, Caleb and Seth also Emily and Harry. Deeply missed by Sharon, Michael (Emily), Mabel, Wanda (Bill), Wade (Alanna), Sydney, as well as Julianne (Dave), Jennifer and Iona. His American cousins Drew (Sue), Paul (Tonia), Marsha (Don) feel the loss deeply. Chuck had many life long friends. He was a 'true' friend who valued human connection. He had a profound impact on all who knew him - a kind and gentle man who brought energy and laughter to a room. Professionally, he was well known and respected by both golf superintendents and the lawn care operators in Ontario and Western Canada. He was proud of his accomplishments and always thought of his customers in a personal way and cared about each of them. In retirement, Chuck continued to mentor and advise his successors. Those close to him knew of his deep appreciation and love for family, his passion for art and sports (especially golf), his keen sense of humour, great stories, and of course, his laugh. He aspired to be like his father, honest to a 'tee' and very proud of his family. His absence will be felt by all who loved him and all who were loved by him. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit Chuck's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com to share memories.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
