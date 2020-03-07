|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness at age 73. Beloved wife of Neil for 43 years. Loving mother of Stephen (Lois) Gilmour and Christina Smallpiece. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Alison, Sarah and Joel. Survived by her sister Gwen Morris (Jack). A memorial visitation will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. All family and friends are welcome. Private Cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Claire's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020