1/
Clara BENJAMINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Village at University Gates, Waterloo, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Peter Benjamins (1983). Loved mother of Henry and Mary Lynn Benjamins of Waterloo, Paula and Dale Brunkard of Goderich, and Wilma Benjamins of Elmira. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Michael (Alaina), Nathan, and Tanner, and great-grandmother of Paige, Jaidyn, Addison, Mya, Gaven, and Makenzie. Dear sister of Hank and Alice Wimmenhove of BC and Joan Sweers of Hamilton. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Grace Wimmenhove and siblings Roely, Gerda, Hennie, Rudy, Gerrit, Harry, and Mieke. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held in the Drayton Cemetery at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Make-A-Wish Canada or SickKids Toronto would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved