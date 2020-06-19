Clara BROWN

Clara Marjorie Brown, age 97, formerly of North Bay, Chatham and Wingham passed away peacefully at Telfer Place Retirement Home, Paris on June 18, 2020. Born in McKillop Township, daughter of the late Harry and Elsie Keller. Clara worked stores during WWII with the Royal Canadian Air Force Women's Division. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in North Bay, Chatham, Wingham, Paris and was a member of the Dr. Margaret Strang Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Wilson Warren Brown who predeceased her October 10, 2009. Loving mother of Wilson Brown (Susan), Jim Brown, Stephanie Levesque, Lesley Cicci (Joseph). Grandmother of Carol Hood (David), Jessica Subject (Duane), Christopher Brown (Erin Panning), Marissa De Salvo (John), Domenic Cicci (Stacy Ram) and great grandmother of Breanna and Devon Subject, Amelia and Sophia De Salvo, Charlie Panning, Annalize Brown, Joey and Olive Cicci. Also survived by a sister Orma Dwinnell and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Leroy Keller (Dorothy), Muriel Ney (Ron), Irene Murray and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Shirley Brown, Floyd Dwinnell, John Rands (Evelyn) and Lydia Griff (Ross) Visitation at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Sunday, June 21, from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Mark Wolfe officiating. Masks are required and will be provided by the funeral home. Interment at Avondale Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank or Samaritans Purse through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.