Clara BROWN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Marjorie Brown, age 97, formerly of North Bay, Chatham and Wingham passed away peacefully at Telfer Place Retirement Home, Paris on June 18, 2020. Born in McKillop Township, daughter of the late Harry and Elsie Keller. Clara worked stores during WWII with the Royal Canadian Air Force Women's Division. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in North Bay, Chatham, Wingham, Paris and was a member of the Dr. Margaret Strang Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Wilson Warren Brown who predeceased her October 10, 2009. Loving mother of Wilson Brown (Susan), Jim Brown, Stephanie Levesque, Lesley Cicci (Joseph). Grandmother of Carol Hood (David), Jessica Subject (Duane), Christopher Brown (Erin Panning), Marissa De Salvo (John), Domenic Cicci (Stacy Ram) and great grandmother of Breanna and Devon Subject, Amelia and Sophia De Salvo, Charlie Panning, Annalize Brown, Joey and Olive Cicci. Also survived by a sister Orma Dwinnell and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Leroy Keller (Dorothy), Muriel Ney (Ron), Irene Murray and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Shirley Brown, Floyd Dwinnell, John Rands (Evelyn) and Lydia Griff (Ross) Visitation at the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford on Sunday, June 21, from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Mark Wolfe officiating. Masks are required and will be provided by the funeral home. Interment at Avondale Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Canadian Foodgrains Bank or Samaritans Purse through the funeral home. 519.271.7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.G. Young Funeral Home Ltd.
430 Huron Street
Stratford, ON N5A 5T7
(519) 271-7411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved