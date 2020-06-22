We sadly announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Paul (2014). Loving mother of Katherine (David) Pulford of Campbellville and Kenneth (Christine) Paul of Elmira. Adored grandmother of Amanda (Chris), Melanie (Dave), Kimberly (Brian), Matthew (Jenn), and Megan, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Elsie Eva. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her brother John Vetter and sister Christine Gardiner. Clara will be forever remembered for her love of baking, her dedication to St. George's Church Lowville, and her fiery personality. A family visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. (RSVP to Ken Paul.) A graveside service will follow at St. George's Lowville Cemetery in Milton. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Hope you are enjoying a Manhattan in Heaven! www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.