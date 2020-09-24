Clara Emma Rutsch passed away in her 98th year. Clara was born in the home she lived in her entire life until her health deteriorated two years ago. She is the last of her generation - the youngest child of Paul and Emma Rutsch and the sister of Helmuth, Wilfred, Charlotte, Elfrieda and Oscar. Clara began her career at Merchants Rubber during WW2. As the company changed hands, she moved with them and retired from Uniroyal in 1981. Clara derived great pleasure from the glorious garden she planted and cared for at the old family home on King Street. Many plants came from friends and family. She described it as her Memory Garden. Her nieces have brought plants from her garden to their homes and now have memory gardens of their own. Clara, a natural born historian and archivist, had a deep interest in the history of her hometown of Waterloo. She researched and documented with photographs the history of King Street. She donated her project to the Waterloo library - a place that has been central in Clara's life. Clara was a committed patron of the arts who loved literature, opera and live theatre. She attended performances at the Stratford Festival every year since its inception in 1953. Her collection of Stratford programs and news coverage was donated to the theatre's archives. On the occasion of her 80th birthday her nieces dedicated a bench to Clara - situated in the Shakespeare Garden in Stratford. The Rutsch family genealogist, Clara enjoyed presiding over a Rutsch family reunion in 2010 that was attended by four generations of her nieces and nephews whose appreciation of their ancestry has been greatly enriched by Clara's efforts. While Clara was a quiet and private person, she was also an incredibly independent woman who, in many ways, was ahead of her time. She had a rich intellectual life and pursued her interests avidly. Family and community alike have been the beneficiaries of her passions and she will be deeply missed. Cremation has taken place. A chapel service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, October 5 at 1:00 pm. Condolences for the family and donations to the Stratford Festival are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
