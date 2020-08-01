1/1
It is with bittersweet sadness that we announce the passing of our Papa. Peacefully in the loving arms of his wife, Lucille (Barbe), and surrounded by the kindness and care of the Innisfree Hospice staff, Clare passed as the sun was rising in his 85th year. The ninth of twelve children born to Dillon and Josephine (Reich) Way of Powassan, ON. Clare is survived by his sisters Agnes (Art Voyer) and Margeret (Bruce Steadman), both of Grand Bend, ON. Predeceased by his siblings Genevieve (Don Teed), Leo (Eileen), Elsie (Colin Pfeiffer), Stella (Bud Schell), Cleve (Theresa), Steven, Irene (Gus Rosiak), Patsy (Scott) and Irvin (Barb). Clare shared his life with his soulmate Lucille (of Chiswick, ON), his adoring wife of 60 years and their loving son Donald (Laureen Sternberg). After growing up and leaving the family farm in Powassan, Clare, Lucille and Donny moved to Kitchener, ON in 1966. After 28 years of employment, he retired from JM Schenider's and spent his remaining years doing what he loved. Clare was always up for a game of cards and racked up the kms in search for garage sales and flea markets. He would often be found tinkering in his garage and tending to his gardens. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Christine (Jason Cassell), Adrian, and Erik Way of Kitchener and his great-grandchildren Julian, Lex, Trip, and Gabriel. We will miss his stories, his wisdom, and his gentle presence. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Innisfree Hospice for their attention and care. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Clare's honor can be made to the Innisfree Hospice in Kitchener. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
