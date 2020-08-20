Clare DOWNEY

Surrounded by his family and welcomed Home by the Lord on August 18, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Jeannette (nee Martin). Dear Dad of Kimberly, Edward and his wife Christine, Jeffrey and his wife Lisa, Carolyn and her husband Blake. Clare's pride and joy were his grandchildren: Ryan, Michael, Edward, Jordan, Kathryn and Ella. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Marjorie Downey, Shirley Downey, Gerald and Donna Downey, Mary and Dennis Fedy, Margaret Ann and Bill Atkinson, Mike Ferguson and Carol Martin. Treasured uncle of Tracey, Jim and Emily Vlasveld. Loved also by his cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Louise Downey, his parents-in-law, Myron and Thelma Martin; his brothers, Jack, Paul, Bob and Don; his sister, Eleanor Blair; his sister-in-law Kathy Ferguson and his nephew Stacey Ferguson. Clare and Jeannette owned a farm and built a life in Moorefield for nearly 30 years. Their door and their hearts were always open to all who visited; many stories were told, laughs were shared and hearts were healed at their kitchen table. Clare was the Chief Engineer at the University of Waterloo and the Operations Manager at the Stratford Shakespearean Festival. He was passionate about his work and had great regard for those he worked with. A great storyteller and a man of deep integrity, Clare revelled in the love of his family, service to his community and time spent in Nature. Clare's family is deeply grateful for Dr. Kilmurry, Dr. Knight, the staff of the KW Cancer Centre and the Palliative Care staff at Groves Memorial Hospital for ensuring that his journey was filled with compassion and dignity. Clare's life and legacy will be celebrated with visitation at Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Visitation will be held on Friday August 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Teresa of Avila R. C. Church, 19 Flamingo Drive, Elmira on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Fr. Peter Meyer officiating. Interment to follow in Elora, ON at St. Mary and St. Joseph Cemetery. Reception will follow in the Wellington Room of the Funeral Home in Waterloo. Due to COVID-19, mandatory physical distancing and use of facial masks will be enforced. For more information, please contact the funeral home at (519-888-7700). If desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Palliative Care unit at Groves Memorial Hospital, and the Farley Foundation. Please visit the website at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
