Clare Edward WINTERMEYER
Clare passed away in his sleep 6 May 2020 at home in his 86th year surrounded by his family. He is loved and greatly missed by family members, his wife Lam, son Alan Wintermeyer (Dawn), daughter Carol Whitehead (Kent) grandsons David and Brett Whitehead and great granddaughters Emily and Veda Whitehead. Pre-deceased by his parents Carl and Olivia Wintermeyer of St. Agatha, he is survived by brothers Warren (Joanne), Paul, Roy (Yvonne) and Sisters Donna (Melnychuk), Barbara Craig (Kent) and Nancy Kropf (Randy). Clare and wife Lamont (Lam) married for 65 years, lived in New Hamburg from 1967 to 1975 where Clare started a career in the home building industry working for Freure Homes. Following a one year stint in Alberta, they moved to a country home near the village of Kearney, ON where he established his own business building and renovating homes and cottages. They lived there happily for 43 years enjoying their country property and a myriad of friends and family visitors. Clare will always be remembered as a jovial, caring, thoughtful and loving person. As Clare's health deteriorated, they moved to Devon, AB to live with their daughter Carol and family.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.
