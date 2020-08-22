Clarence DAMSMA

Clarence went home to be with his Lord on August 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Clarence was married to his loving wife and best friend, Jane (Klingenberg) for 58 years. Dedicated and caring father to Peter, Valerie (Robert) and Mark (Lynn). Much loved grandfather to Amanda (Jesse), Travis (Tori), Jesse and Colin. He will be missed by his brothers, sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He was born August 5, 1938 in Genum, Friesland, the Netherlands. He came to Canada in 1947 with his parents and 7 brothers and sisters. His parents were one of the founding families of the Community Christian Reformed Church in Kitchener. Clarence continued to be an active member of the church throughout his life--serving as Chair of Council and Elder. He was involved with Christian education--Laurentian Hills Christian School and Woodland Christian High. He was employed at Ball Brothers Construction for 37 years. In retirement, he spent 10 years volunteering with World Renew--Disaster Response Services. This work was most rewarding as he was able to use all his gifts, his faith and kindness to provide aid to others. Clarence was loved by many--he never put himself first, he was humble and authentic, and he had a wonderful sense of humour. Clarence's faith in the Lord was unwavering--he was excited to meet the Lord. A private service and burial will be taking place. Clarence will be buried in Mannheim Mennonite Church Cemetery. Condolences for the family and donations to the World Renew Disaster Response Services are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.