Clarence died suddenly in the hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Friends and family mourn his loss but also celebrate a life well lived. He is survived by his son Kevin Schmidt (Jenny), grandchildren Laura Schmidt (Jesse Cowsill), Adam Schmidt (Kelsey), and great-grandson Emmett Schmidt. Also survived by his sister Shirley Exner, brothers Jim Exner (Diane), Erwin Exner, Dennis Exner (Val), Elmer Exner and brother-in-law Roger Hardman (Janet Vaughn). Clarence joins his late wife and soul mate, Joyce (Cardoza) (2012) in heaven as well as his parents Martha and Carl Exner, his sister Marlean Hardman and his daughter Cheryl Schmidt. Clarence lived in Killaly, Saskatchewan until 17 years of age. A career with Uniroyal began in 1948 and lasted 44 years. He proudly served the Local 80 union as a negotiator, vice president and president. His favourite leisure pursuits included motorhome travel, country music festivals, the Second Chance Campers, curling at the Granite Club, and many sports as a player and fan. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play on teams. Most recently, the Victoria Street McDonalds had been an important meeting place with a group who celebrated milestones, solved world and local issues, and supported each other. Special mentions go to Len Mackie (nephew), Joe Souliere and many others who helped support his wish to continue living in his home. Clarence's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener (519-749-8467) on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. A private family interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clarence's memory to the Grand River Hospital Foundation. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Clarence's memorial and to RSVP.