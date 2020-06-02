It is with profound sadness that the Curry family announces the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Clarence Neven Curry on May 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 88. Clarence leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Barbara. He was a loving father to two wonderful children, Karen (Keith) and Kevin (Jill). Grandpa will be missed by his grandchildren Logan, Tyler and Harry. Clarence is survived by his sister Alice (Keith), sister-in-law, June, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Neven and Luella, siblings Jean, Jack, Gerald, Howard, Isabel, Teddy, Bob and Betty. Clarence proudly worked for over 43 years at George Cluthe Manufacturing before retiring. He was a longtime member of the Wilmot Seniors Club in Baden, and will be remembered as an avid woodworker. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend the virtual service by visiting https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Wilmot Seniors Woodworking & Craft Club or Sunnyside Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Clarence's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 2, 2020.