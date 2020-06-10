Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Tibbetts (2012). Loving father of Richard (Sandra) and Deborah (Joe) Mariano. He will be missed by his grandchildren Shawn (Crystal), Jamie, and Matthew. Caddy was a Korean War Veteran. In keeping with Caddy's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Lounsbury Funeral Home, Cambridge.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 10, 2020.