Clarence VOISIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the Voisin family announces the passing of Clarence Voisin on June 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 90. He passed peacefully with his children by his side. Clarence will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie (nee Hauck) of 65 years. He is the loving father of Diane (Rich) Fritz, Don (Jackie) Voisin, Bob (Cathy) Voisin and Brenda (Rick) Denomme. He is cherished grandfather of Nicole (Andrew) Hopp, Lisa (Jon) Shilling, Shawn (Alicia) Bontaine, Amanda (Kevin) Voisin, Erin Voisin, Chase (Karolina) Denomme, Taylor (Paige) Denomme, and Zach Denomme and eight great-grandchildren. Clarence is fondly remembered by his brothers Edward (Maryann) Voisin and Richard (Sheila) Voisin and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Matilda Voisin; and his siblings, Wilfred Voisin, Gerard Voisin, Lorraine Simpson and Mildred Wilson. Clarence retired from J.M. Schneider after 35 dedicated years of service. He was a faithful member of St. Mark RC Parish and an honorary member of the Kitchener Knights of Columbus. He is remembered for his big heart, ability to fix anything, 'luck' at cards and sense of humour. He spent countless hours helping us children, other family, many friends and the church with a wide variety of projects. He loved to socialize and lived life to the fullest. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Grand River Hospital and the Memory Clinic who were involved in his care in the last few weeks. Their compassion and thoughtfulness was truly noticed and appreciated. A private family Liturgy service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519-749-8467). Due to current restrictions, the Liturgy service will be live-streamed from the funeral home chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. for all relatives and friends, and can be accessed through www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mark RC Parish's Mortgage Fund will be greatly appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home. Visit henrywalser.com for Clarence's memorial and photos.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Liturgy
07:00 PM
www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved