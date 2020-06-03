It is with great sadness that the Voisin family announces the passing of Clarence Voisin on June 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 90. He passed peacefully with his children by his side. Clarence will be dearly missed by his wife, Marie (nee Hauck) of 65 years. He is the loving father of Diane (Rich) Fritz, Don (Jackie) Voisin, Bob (Cathy) Voisin and Brenda (Rick) Denomme. He is cherished grandfather of Nicole (Andrew) Hopp, Lisa (Jon) Shilling, Shawn (Alicia) Bontaine, Amanda (Kevin) Voisin, Erin Voisin, Chase (Karolina) Denomme, Taylor (Paige) Denomme, and Zach Denomme and eight great-grandchildren. Clarence is fondly remembered by his brothers Edward (Maryann) Voisin and Richard (Sheila) Voisin and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Matilda Voisin; and his siblings, Wilfred Voisin, Gerard Voisin, Lorraine Simpson and Mildred Wilson. Clarence retired from J.M. Schneider after 35 dedicated years of service. He was a faithful member of St. Mark RC Parish and an honorary member of the Kitchener Knights of Columbus. He is remembered for his big heart, ability to fix anything, 'luck' at cards and sense of humour. He spent countless hours helping us children, other family, many friends and the church with a wide variety of projects. He loved to socialize and lived life to the fullest. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Grand River Hospital and the Memory Clinic who were involved in his care in the last few weeks. Their compassion and thoughtfulness was truly noticed and appreciated. A private family Liturgy service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519-749-8467). Due to current restrictions, the Liturgy service will be live-streamed from the funeral home chapel on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. for all relatives and friends, and can be accessed through www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mark RC Parish's Mortgage Fund will be greatly appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home. Visit henrywalser.com for Clarence's memorial and photos.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 3, 2020.