Passed away peacefully at Winchester District Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in his 70th year with his loving wife Dian and daughter Erin by his side. Dear brother to Rachel (Anicet), Richard (Geri), Eleonore (George), Connie (Jim), Andy (Sheila), Suzanne (Bruce), Lucille, Vincent (Janet) and Carmen (Todd). Dear brother in law to Andrea (Len), Carol (Raymond), Linda (Erich) and Wally. Predeceased by his parents Arthur & Germaine Carriere, brothers Louis and Robert and brother in law George. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and coworkers. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at St. Clements Roman Catholic Church, 745 Duke Street, Cambridge, Ontario on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at New Hope Cemetary, 235 Cooper Street, Cambridge for family and close friends. Donations may be made to Lisaard House, as expressions of sympathy.



