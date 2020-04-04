|
It is with the saddest hearts that our family announces the passing of our mother and best friend, fiercely loving grandmother and loving sister and aunt who passed away peacefully at her home on March 31st. Born in Minto, New Brunswick in 1939 to Edgar and Valida Arsenault (nee Gallant), Claudette had 80 years to touch many lives - and she did. She was a shining light and a generous, beautiful soul and words could never describe how much she will be missed by the many friends and family who she leaves behind. Proud to have been able to call her mom and grandma, are daughter Tracey and son-in-law Rob (Blackwell), and the granddaughters she cherished so much, Stephanie, Jessica and Karlee. She will also be fondly remembered by her brother Roger Arsenault, sisters Val Hazelton (Bill) and Rita Chosen, as well as her many nieces and nephews. We all know where this angel will be - in heaven doing her favourite things: proudly watching over and cheering for her family, playing euchre and watching tennis, baseball and curling! We are at peace knowing Claudette will now be reunited with her predeceased husband Robert (Bob) and son Brad as well as her parents Edgar and Valida and brothers Laurie and Al. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and the family looks forward to celebrating her life with friends and family as soon as possible. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020