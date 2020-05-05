Peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Rockwood Terrace, Durham, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Louida (Martin) Sauder of Priceville. Dear father and father-in-law of Esther and Henry Enns of LaCrete, Alberta, Delbert and Sara Plett of Horndean, Manitoba, Seleda and Daniel Gerber of Priceville, and Mary and Darren Cook of Durham. Lovingly remembered by his 28 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Ivan Sauder of Waterloo, Aden and Lucinda Sauder of St. Jacobs, and Elam H. Martin of Mattheson. Predeceased by his parents Henry B. and Lydia (Brubacher) Sauder, daughter Eileen Plett, three great-grandchildren in infancy, and sister Saloma Martin. A drive-past viewing will take place Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Calvary Conservative Mennonite Church, 5064 Arthur St. N., RR 1, Elmira. A private family interment will follow at 4 p.m. in the adjoining cemetery. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.