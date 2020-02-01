Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel
617 King St. N
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes R.C. Church
75 Bluevale St. N
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clelia Dalla Nora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clelia Dalla Nora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalla Nora, Clelia Peacefully at Pinehaven Nursing Home on Thursday January 30, 2020, where she also volunteered for 26 years. Loving wife of Giuseppe for 60 years. Devoted mother to Marco (Caroline) and Sergio (Cassandra Karen). Caring grandmother to Dominic (Mary), Mariah and Siena. VISITATION will be 2-4 pm on Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). FUNERAL MASS to celebrate her life and faith will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11 am at St. Agnes R.C. Church 75 Bluevale St. N, Waterloo. RECEPTION immediately following Mass. INTERMENT at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -