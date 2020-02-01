|
|
Dalla Nora, Clelia Peacefully at Pinehaven Nursing Home on Thursday January 30, 2020, where she also volunteered for 26 years. Loving wife of Giuseppe for 60 years. Devoted mother to Marco (Caroline) and Sergio (Cassandra Karen). Caring grandmother to Dominic (Mary), Mariah and Siena. VISITATION will be 2-4 pm on Sunday February 2, 2020 at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). FUNERAL MASS to celebrate her life and faith will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at 11 am at St. Agnes R.C. Church 75 Bluevale St. N, Waterloo. RECEPTION immediately following Mass. INTERMENT at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020