1/1
Cliff Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cliff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Palmerston and formerly of Moorefield passed away peacefully at the Palmerston and District Hospital on October 11, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Annie (Capling) Campbell for 61 years. Dear father of David and Jessie Campbell of R.R. # 2 Mount Forest, Barbara and Doug Forbes of R.R. # 3 Clifford, Carol and Kevin Hale of R.R. # 1 Harriston and James Campbell of Barrie. Grandfather of Ashley and Mark Ferguson of Fergus, Emily Campbell of Toronto and Matthew Campbell and Kelsie Brown of Moorefield; John and Angel Forbes of Toronto, Nikki and Chad Reaume of Clifford, Michael and Alisha Forbes of R.R. # 3 Clifford; Darrien Campbell, Sterling Campbell, Octavia Campbell and Lael Campbell all of Barrie. Great grandfather of Lochlynn, Wallace, Angus, Maeve, Conall, Penny and Campbell. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his great granddaughter Callie in infancy, parents Norris and Pearl (Coulter) Campbell and two sisters Jean Wilkin and Della Griffith. Due to COVID-19 there will be no period of visitation. A private family service held in the Palmerston United Church followed by interment Bethesda Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston, please visit www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca and a link to watch the funeral service will be posted at the bottom of Cliff's notice on Friday, October 16, 2020. As expressions of sympathy donation to the Bethesda Cemetery or Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved