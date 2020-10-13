Cliff Campbell

Of Palmerston and formerly of Moorefield passed away peacefully at the Palmerston and District Hospital on October 11, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Annie (Capling) Campbell for 61 years. Dear father of David and Jessie Campbell of R.R. # 2 Mount Forest, Barbara and Doug Forbes of R.R. # 3 Clifford, Carol and Kevin Hale of R.R. # 1 Harriston and James Campbell of Barrie. Grandfather of Ashley and Mark Ferguson of Fergus, Emily Campbell of Toronto and Matthew Campbell and Kelsie Brown of Moorefield; John and Angel Forbes of Toronto, Nikki and Chad Reaume of Clifford, Michael and Alisha Forbes of R.R. # 3 Clifford; Darrien Campbell, Sterling Campbell, Octavia Campbell and Lael Campbell all of Barrie. Great grandfather of Lochlynn, Wallace, Angus, Maeve, Conall, Penny and Campbell. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his great granddaughter Callie in infancy, parents Norris and Pearl (Coulter) Campbell and two sisters Jean Wilkin and Della Griffith. Due to COVID-19 there will be no period of visitation. A private family service held in the Palmerston United Church followed by interment Bethesda Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Heritage Funeral Home, Palmerston, please visit www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca
and a link to watch the funeral service will be posted at the bottom of Cliff's notice on Friday, October 16, 2020. As expressions of sympathy donation to the Bethesda Cemetery or Palmerston Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca