|
|
Clifford Henry Gamble of Harriston passed away at Palmerston & District Hospital on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his 97th year. Cliff was the husband of Elizabeth (Shaw) Gamble, father of Ann Avery and her husband Ken, and Murray Gamble and his wife Terry Ann, and grandfather of Haley Gamble. He was predeceased by his infant daughter Alice Gamble, by his half-sisters Winnie Shaw, Mary Bromfield and Clara Morland and by his half-brother Ralph Hunter. Cliff was born in Huron Township in 1923 and moved to Arthur as a boy, to live with his half sister Winnie after his mother's untimely death. Cliff married Elizabeth Shaw in 1949 and they began a 70 year loving partnership together. In 1957 he became co-proprietor of the Arthur John Deere dealership, Shaw Implement Limited with his nephew Bob Shaw. While in Arthur, Cliff was active in the community volunteering with many non-profit organizations and becoming Master of the Arthur Masonic Lodge. In 1971 the family moved to Harriston when Cliff and Elizabeth purchased the local Home Hardware store and gift shop. Cliff retired in 1985 but always kept busy fixing everything from bikes to windows for local residents in his semi-retirement. He was a man of strong faith having a life-long connection with the Anglican Church, where he served many years as a Warden. Cliff loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing and time with the family at the cottage. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and community member, Cliff was beloved wherever he went. The family would like to thank Dr. Mary Jo Calarco and the staff of Palmerston & District Hospital who cared for Cliff for the past several weeks. A private family service will be held at the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston on Tuesday, March 31 with interment in Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur. Due to the current COVID -19 outbreak, a public celebration of Cliff's life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations to St. Luke's Anglican Church, Point Clark, SickKids Hospital, Toronto, or the Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020